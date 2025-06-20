Siwan (Bihar) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow and greeted people at a public meeting in Bihar's Siwan, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects, including in the water, rail, and power sectors.

PM Modi greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he took the stage at a public meeting in Siwan.

Also Read | Delhi Classroom Corruption Case Against Manish Sisodia: Atishi Slams BJP for 'False Cases' Against AAP Leaders; Says No Scam Proven.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at Siwan, a major boost to infrastructure and socio-economic development in Bihar, on Friday.

Boosting railway infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route. Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in North Bihar, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Also Read | Indian Money in Swiss Banks: Deposits by Indian Customers in Swiss Banks Fall Nearly 18% Over Last 10 Years, Says SNB Data.

Furthering the vision of "Make in India - Make for the World", the Prime Minister will also flag off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant for export to the Republic of Guinea. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, and ergonomic cab designs and incorporate technologies like regenerative braking.

In line with his commitment to conserving and rejuvenating the river Ganga, the Prime Minister will inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project, worth over Rs 1,800 crore, to cater to the needs of people in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation, and STPs worth over Rs 3000 crore in various towns across Bihar, aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of these towns.

In a major boost to power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in Bihar. Standalone BESSs are being installed at 15 grid substations of the state, including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, and Siwan, among others. The capacity of the battery to be installed in each substation is between 20 and 80 MWh. It will save the distribution companies from buying electricity at expensive rates by feeding the already stored electricity back to the grid, directly benefiting the consumers.

Prime Minister will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY U in Bihar. He will also hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)