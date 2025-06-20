Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, where he is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects.

The Prime Minister will attend a state-level function at Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Odisha government.

Also Read | 'Snake' Sighting in Delhi Metro Causes Panic as Women Scramble To 'Escape' Unwanted 'Co-Passenger'; Baby Lizard Found During Inspection (Watch Video).

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore in Bhubaneswar.

These projects will cover critical sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

Also Read | Sagar Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Nephew Sleeping in Courtyard With Crowbar Over Old Dispute in Madhya Pradesh, Arrested.

He will also release the Odisha Vision Document, which is anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic state) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence).

Odisha has set an ambitious target to become a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties in Bihar for the slow progress of the state during their tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day said that the opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are anti-Bihar and anti-investment.

Addressing a public event in Bihar's Siwan, PM Modi said that the Congress and RJD supported Gundaraj and corruption."RJD and Congress are against Bihar and investments. They can never make a place in the heart of Biharis," the Prime Minister said.

Intensifying his criticism of the INDIA bloc allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD and Congress of undermining the self-respect of the people of Bihar, "My Bihari brothers and sisters show their mettle by working even in the most difficult situations. They never compromise with their self-respect. But the people with the Panja (Congress) and the lantern (JDU) together have greatly hurt Bihar's self-respect."

He pointed out that the only Mantra of the RJD and Congress is the prosperity of their families.

This came as the Prime Minister flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea, under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The plant became the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, and ergonomic cab designs, incorporating technologies like regenerative braking.

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Prime Minister Modi was felicitated at a public meeting in Siwan, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects, including in the water, rail, and power sectors.To boost railway infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, worth over Rs 400 crore, and flagged off a new train service on this route. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)