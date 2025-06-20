Sagar, June 20: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a drunk man allegedly killed his nephew in Sagar. Police officials said that the accused, Bablu Prajapati, allegedly murdered his nephew with a crowbar over an old dispute. The victim was identified as Gautam Prajapati alias Golu (28). The alleged incident occurred in Rahli, in the Sagar district.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Bablu Prajapati attacked Golu with a crowbar when he was sleeping in the courtyard. It is learnt that Gautam Prajapati sustained serious injuries on his face in the attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital; however, he died during the treatment. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that an argument broke out between Golu and his uncle. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

The argument began when Gautam Prajapati was having dinner at home, and his uncle Bablu Prajapati came home drunk. It is reported that Bablu started abusing his nephew over an old dispute. The victim prohibited his uncle from abusing him and scolded him. Post this, Golu drove his uncle out of the house. After having his dinner, Golu slept on a bed in the courtyard outside the home.

Officials said that Bablu came home with an iron crowbar late at night and allegedly attacked Golu, who was sleeping in the courtyard. Cops noted that Bablu attacked Golu's face two to three times. Amid the attack, Golu's mother, Halki Bai, reached the spot and screamed for help. Hearing her screams, people from the neighbourhood came, seeing them, Bablu fled the spot. Indore Shocker: Man Strangles 65-Year-Old Grandmother for Not Giving Money To Buy Liquor in Madhya Pradesh, Hides Body in Bed; Arrested.

Golu, who suffered serious injuries, was admitted to Rahli Health Centre in a critical condition. Later, he was referred to the district hospital after first being administered first aid; however, he died during treatment. After being alerted, police reached the hospital and registered a case against Bablu. After a preliminary investigation, cops arrested the accused and started interrogating him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).