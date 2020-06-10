PM Narendra Modi Holds Talks With Cambodian PM Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen Over Phone, Discusses Development Partnership

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held telephonic conversation with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and discussed the coronavirus pandemic.

The two leaders agreed to continue the ongoing cooperation for helping each other's expatriates and facilitating their evacuation, a PMO release said. Also Read | DGFT Restricts Export of Diagnostic Kits, Laboratory Reagents And Diagnostic Apparatus: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

It said the Prime Minister conveyed India's commitment for strengthening its relationship with Cambodia, an important member of ASEAN with shared civilizational and cultural ties with India. The leaders reviewed robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes under the ITEC scheme and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework. Also Read | Karnataka Government Bars Online Live Classes for Students Upto Class 5, Warns Strict Action Against Schools Collecting Fees in Name of Virtual Education.

The Cambodian PM emphasised the importance that Cambodia attaches to relations with India. Prime Minister reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia's valued role in India's Act East policy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)