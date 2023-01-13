Varanasi, Jan 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated the Tent City in Varanasi and also laid foundation stones for several inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The Tent City, developed on the banks of the Ganga opposite the famed ghats of the holy city, aims to tap the tourism potential of the region.

Also Read | Nashik Road Accident: Bus Carrying Shirdi Saibaba Devotees Collides With Truck Near Patharde; 10 Killed and Five Injured (Watch Video).

Developed by the Varanasi Development Authority in public-private partnership mode, the Tent City will provide accommodation facilities to tourists along with live classical music and yoga sessions among others. Tourists can reach Tent City by boats from different ghats of Varanasi.

It will be operational from October to June and will be dismantled for three months due to the rise in river water level in the rainy season.

Also Read | Mumbai: School Teacher Slips While Trying to Board Moving Train in Borivali, Dies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also addressed the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)