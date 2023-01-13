Nashik, January 13: At least 10 persons were killed and five injured when a speeding private luxury bus carrying Shirdi Saibaba devotees crashed into a truck near Patharde in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 7 a.m. when the bus from Ambernath in Thane was heading to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. Nashik Road Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims to Shirdi Collides With Truck Near Sinnar, 10 Including 7 Women Killed (Watch Videos).

10 Pilgrims killed as Luxury Bus rams into bus on #Nashik Sinnar Highway. Passenger were going to #Shirdi. 40 others injured. pic.twitter.com/7OuTbcQ4ii — Manoj Khandekar (@manojkhandekar) January 13, 2023

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 5-lakh to the kin of all the deceased and free medical treatment for all the injured victims.

Shinde also ordered a probe into the accident, the causes and related aspects, said an official. Jharkhand Road Accident: Pickup Van Carrying 20 Passengers Overturns in Seraikela-Kharswan District; Three Killed and Several Injured.

Among those who perished in the accident are at least six women, a man and the rest are children. The injured victims have been admitted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and some serious ones have been rushed to Pune hospitals.

