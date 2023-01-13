Mumbai, January 13: In an unfortunate incident, a school teacher lost her life after sustaining grievous injuries while trying to get into a local train just after it had started moving from Borivali station on Tuesday. The deceased woman has been identified as 43-year-old Pragati Gharat.

TOI reported that Gharat got partially trapped in the gap between the rake and the platform. RPF Jawan, Onlooker Saves Man From Falling Under Train in Nick of Time (Watch Video).

The incident took around 7.28am. Gharat lived in Vasai and worked as a teacher at a school in Malad. Every day she would change trains at Borivali station. Police said she was running to get into the second-class ladies coach of a Churchgate-bound local on platform no. 1. But before she could enter the compartment, the train started moving.

While trying to get in, she slipped and fell. Police rushed her to Apex Hospital and informed her relatives. Later she was rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri where she died during treatment around 1.43pm. The Borivali GRP have recorded an accidental death entry. Odisha: Woman Falls While Trying to Board Train in Puri, Dies.

In another such incident, a 45-year-old woman died after falling off the Puri-Durg express train at Puri station on Sunday. The woman fell unconscious at the railway station at around 7.10 pm while she was trying to board the train. She was identified as Kunimani Nayak of Kantapada in Delang area of Puri.

