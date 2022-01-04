Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inspected the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura's Agartala.

During his visit here, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and will launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

The New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education.

The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from Nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in the next three years. (ANI)

