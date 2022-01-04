Peacemaker starring John Cena is all set to release soon. The first show in set in DCEU (DC Extended Universe), sees John Cena reprise his role as Peacemaker from last year's hit, The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker for many was a highlight from The Suicide Squad and people loved watching Cena in the role. Just from that itself he gave us many iconic lines and memes that made his character all the more popular. The best way to describe Peacemaker would be a more pretentious Captain America, and that alone makes the character fun. Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena Is Here to Entertain Us With His Superhero Actions in HBO Max’s Series by James Gunn (Watch Video).

Peacemaker will pick up right after the events of The Suicide Squad which showed our titular hero in the hospital. After this he goes on a journey of self discovery and that has us extremely excited. The trailers have promised a fun and bonkers show and it's something we can't wait for. So just a few days away from the premier of Peacemaker, here is all you need to know about John Cena and James Gunn's upcoming DC show. The Suicide Squad Movie Review: James Gunn’s DC Epic Is a Violent Delight (LatestLY Exclusive).

Cast

John Cena of course returns as Peacemaker, but Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee also reprise their roles as Emilia Harcourt and John Economos from The Suicide Squad. Freddie Stroma joins the cast playing the role of Vigilante. Robert Patrick plays the role of Auggie Smith, Peacemaker's father. Danielle Brooks will play the role of Leota Adebayo.

Plot

Peacemaker is set after the events of The Suicide Squad and sees him wake up in a hospital. He gets recruited to save the world once again from a new threat. The show will also explore his origins and how he became the ruthless killer that he is.

Watch the Peacemaker Trailer

Release Date

The first three episodes of Peacemaker created by James Gunn are scheduled to drop on January 13, 2022.

Where To Watch

Peacemaker currently is scheduled to stream on HBO Max, but in India there is no word of where it will be available. Article will be updated once we get a word of where and when the show will stream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2022 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).