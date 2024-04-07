Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday as part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

People in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road and showered petals on Prime Minister Modi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also accompanied Prime Minister Modi on the occasion.

With this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off the party's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Jabalpur, BJP nominee Ashish Dubey is pitted against Congress' Dinesh Yadav.This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

