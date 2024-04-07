Hyderabad, April 7: In an unfortunate incident in Hyderabad, a 27-year-old man died after he was hit by an SUV on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in the city. Police officials said that the deceased man's friend also suffered grievous injuries in the accident. The road accident occurred on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge at Madhapur in the early hours of Saturday, April 6.

According to a report in the Times of India, after hitting the man and his friend, the driver of the SUV sped away with the car. The deceased have been identified as S Anil, a driver and his friend K Ajay. Cops said the duo had stopped on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge to click pictures. Hyderabad Shocker: Food Delivery Man Befriends Girl After She Places Order, Allegedly Rapes Her at Hotel Room; Arrested.

SUV Hits Biker, His Friend on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Accident on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad On Friday night, a 27-year-old man was killed and his friend critically injured after a speeding car hit them on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/qNN6NM4T5i — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 6, 2024

The alleged incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Saturday, April 7, when Anil and Ajay went to the bridge to take photographs. The duo parked their bike on the carriageway. While they were clicking pictures, the SUV hit them from behind.

A few witnesses who saw the incident rushed the duo to a private hospital nearby. At around 3.30 am, S Anil succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Ajay, who suffered multiple injuries, is out of danger. After the incident came to light, the police reached the spot and gathered information about the incident. Hyderabad Shocker: Interfaith Couple Harassed by Mob in Charminar Region, Four Arrested After Video Surfaces.

Later, they visited the hospital to learn about Ajay's condition. A video of the alleged hit-and-run incident has also gone viral on social media.

