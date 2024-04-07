New Delhi, April 7: Indians living abroad in 13 countries on Sunday participated in the fast held by the Aam Aadmi Party to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the party said. In a statement, the AAP said people at Harvard Square in Boston, Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, Lake Elizabeth in San Francisco, Times Square in New York, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Dallas, Brampton City Hall in Toronto and outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC joined the fast, it said. AAP Leaders Hold Collective Fast in Delhi's Jantar Mantar to Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest (See Pics and Videos)

Indians in Holland Park in downtown Vancouver; Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Parliament Square in London, UK; O'Cannell Street Upper in Dublin, Ireland; Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany and the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, also observed mass fast as per local time, it added. The party said Indians living in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Norway, Ireland and other countries "raised their voice against the dictatorship" and shared photos of the protest fast held by them on the party's WhatsApp number. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: BJP Leaders Hold Counter Protest Against AAP at Connaught Place Seeking Delhi CM's Resignation (Watch Video)

"Like in Delhi and other parts of the country, Indians abroad also started their fast with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional song 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram' and blessed Kejriwal for his long life," the statement said. They also pledged to support Kejriwal in the fight to "save India's democracy and Constitution", under the 'Bless Kejriwal' campaign, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)