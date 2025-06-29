Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning Suma Uike from the state's Balaghat district associated with a self-help group involved in mushroom farming and animal husbandry during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

Yadav said under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, the state government is working towards bringing a change in the lives of women, youth, poor people, and farmers, leading them on the path of self-reliance.

He said the enthusiasm of the people of Madhya Pradesh has increased after the state's efforts found mention in the 123rd episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme.

As per a government release, Suma Uike of Bhajiyapar village in the Katangi development block of Balaghat joined a self-help group, training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry. After an increase in her income, she began thermal therapy and Didi Canteen initiatives.

Yadav listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme at the residence of Ramesh Vijayvargiya in the Vijaynagar Lalghati area, and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma was also present on the occasion.

