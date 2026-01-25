New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts of a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in compiling information on many medicinal plants, which was eventually published as a book.

"Jagdish Prasad Ahirwar ji, from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, serves as a beat-guard in the forest. Once he realised that information about many medicinal plants in the forest was not systematically recorded anywhere. Jagdish ji began identifying and recording medicinal plants. He identified over 125 medicinal plants. He collected photograph and information about name, usage and location of each plant. The Forest Department compiled the information and published it as a book," PM Modi said in his monthly edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President, Signals Generational Shift.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, during the 130th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, highlighted the efforts of the people in reviving the Tamsa River (which crosses Ayodhya and merges with the Ganga), whose uninterrupted flow was disrupted due to pollution.

PM Narendra Modi said, "The Tamsa River, which crosses Ayodhya and merges with the Ganga, was once the axis of life for the people of this region. However, due to pollution, its uninterrupted flow was disrupted. People here started a campaign to give it a new life, and through everyone's efforts, the river was revived."

Also Read | Malad Murder: Professor Alok Singh Stabbed To Death at Mumbai Station, Accused Omkar Shinde Arrested (Watch Videos).

PM Modi also mentioned Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, "grappling with the serious problem of drought""Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh is a region that has been grappling with a severe drought. The soil here is red and sandy, which is why people face water shortages. Many areas here (Ananthapur) do not receive rain for long periods. To address this problem, locals resolved to clean the reservoirs. With the support of the administration, the 'Ananta Neeru Sanrakshanam Project' was launched. More than 10 reservoirs have been revived. Simultaneously, more than 7,000 trees have been planted."

PM Modi also highlighted the greenplant initiatives of a resident of West Bengal's Cooch Bihar"Benoy Das, a resident of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, has single-handedly worked to make his district green. Benoy Das ji has planted thousands of trees. He has often borne the entire cost of purchasing, planting, and caring for the saplings. Where necessary, he has collaborated with local people, students, and municipal bodies. Through his efforts, the greenery along the roadsides has further improved."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this year's first Mann Ki Baat address, touched upon a wide range of topics, including tomorrow's Republic Day celebrations, National Voters' Day, the cultural importance of bhajan and kirtan, and India's role in the AI Impact Summit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)