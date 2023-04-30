New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): As 'Mann Ki Baat' completed its 100th episode on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme spoke about Sunil Jaglan of Haryana who runs 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign to promote girls' education.

Addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister said the people who we mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' are all country's 'Heroes' who have made this programme come alive.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Security Breach in Karnataka: Mobile Phone Thrown Towards Prime Minster During Mysuru Roadshow, Police Claims No Ill Intention (Watch Video).

He said, "Today, when we have reached the milestone of the 100th episode, I also wish that we once again go to all these Heroes to know about their journey. Today, we will also try to talk to some colleagues. Sunil Jaglan of Haryana is joining me. Sunil Jaglan ji has had such an impact on my mind because there used to be a lot of discussion on the gender ratio in Haryana and I also started the campaign of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. And meanwhile, when I came across Sunil ji's 'Selfie With Daughter' campaign, I felt very happy."

"I also learned from him and included it in 'Mann Ki Baat'. In no time 'Selfie With Daughter' turned into a Global Campaign. And the issue in this was neither selfie nor technology... importance was accorded to the daughter. The importance of a daughter in life also comes to the fore through this campaign. The result of many such efforts is that today the gender ratio has improved in Haryana," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Ganesh Sarkar Dies: Veteran Trade Unionist Passes Away in Kolkata At 80.

During the programme, Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with Sunil Jaglan.

Jaglan said the fourth battle of Panipat ('Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao') that PM Modi started from Haryana to bring smiles to daughters, is really important for all fathers who love their daughters.

Prime Minister enquired about the well-being of Jaglan's daughter.

Replying to PM Modi, he said, "Yes, my daughters are Nandani and Yachika, one is studying in class 7, one is studying in class 4 and they are big fans of yours. Actually, they and their classmates have written letters to you saying 'Thank you Prime Minister'."

PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on Sunday.The programme was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)