Kolkata, Apr 30: National Union of Jute Workers (NUJW) secretary general Ganesh Sarkar died in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sarkar, 80, was also the national secretary of INTUC.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Bhattacharya, who is the president of NUJW, said that Sarkar was a leader respected not only by the workers but also by the management for his constructive suggestions in the proper running of jute mills.

"He was in the trade union movement for 52 years," Bhattacharya said.

The mortal remains of Sarkar were brought to the INTUC state headquarters in Kolkata, where leaders of other central trade unions such as CITU, AITUC, TUCC and UTUC paid floral tributes to him.

