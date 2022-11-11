New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to J B Kriplani and Abul Kalam Azad, both freedom fighters who had also served as Congress president, on their birth anniversary.

In his tributes to socialist stalwart Acharya Kripalani, as he was better known, Modi tweeted, "He is widely respected for his contribution to our freedom struggle. He made a strong mark as a Parliamentarian. His contribution to education and passion towards social service are also noteworthy."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Anti-Bomb Squad Removes Gelatin Sticks Found Floating on River in Raigad, Calls It 'Dummy Bomb'; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Remembering Azad, the prime minister said, "He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)