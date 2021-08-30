New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Tokyo Paralympic medallists Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar S Gurjar and congratulated them for their outstanding performance in Games.

Sources informed that Prime Minister spoke to javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and appreciated his efforts at the Tokyo Paralympic games. He said, "Aap Maharana Pratap ki bhoomi se hain aur aap bhala phekte ja rahe hain...(You belong to the land of Maharana Pratap and you continue to throw javelin very well)."

Also Read | Buddhadeb Guha Dies at 85: Eminent Bengali Writer Succumbs to Post COVID-19 Complications at Hospital in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister also spoke to javelin thrower Sundar S Gurjar and said, "Apne sundar kaam kar diya. (You performed well.)"

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

Also Read | Mi Smart Band 6 First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & Mi.com, Check Offers Here.

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage of Sri Lanka bagged gold in a very comprehensive manner by shattering the World Record with his monstrous throw of 67.79m. Notably, Cuba's Varona Gonzalez also clinched the continental record.

Earlier, the Prime Minister in a tweet congratulated both the players.

"Superb performance by Devendra Jhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours," tweeted Prime Minister.

The tweet further read, "India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)