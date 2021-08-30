Mi Smart Band 6 will be made available for sale today in India. The fitness band was launched in the country last week along with Mi TV 5X Series, Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Notebook Ultra and other products at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event. The fitness tracker's sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon India and Mi.com. Buyers will get Rs 500 discount via the Xiaomi India website. The wearable comes in a black wrist strap, interested customers can also purchase more wrist straps colours separately - orange, maroon, light green and blue. Mi Band 6, Mi TV 5X Series, Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Notebook Ultra & More Launched in India at Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 Event.

Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch full-screen AMOLED display with a resolution of 152x486 pixels. It gets a total of 30 workout modes including cricket, gymnastics, Zumba and more.

Mi Band 6 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

You asked and we delivered 😎 The new Mi Band 6 is here with its AMOLED full screen display ⌚ SpO2 tracker 🫁 30 fitness modes 🏏🧘⚽🏀🏉 and lots more! 💯 First sale on 30th August, 12 noon at ₹3,499 ✨#SmarterLiving2022 #FutureIsSmart pic.twitter.com/oSUS54Zfzv — Mi India #SmarterLiving2022 (@XiaomiIndia) August 27, 2021

The company claims that Mi Smart Band 6 offers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The fitness band also comes with SpO2 measuring support and includes an in-built array of sensors to track heart rate and sleep monitoring.

Mi Band 6 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The fitness tracker is 5ATM water-resistant, comes with Bluetooth v5 and can be seamlessly connected with both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, the Mi Smart Band 6 gets features such as stress monitoring, deep breathing guidance, female health tracking and provides notification alerts for calls and messages. It also allows controlling music as well as a camera shutter when connected to a compatible smartphone. Coming to the pricing, Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499.

