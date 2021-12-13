Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined PM Modi in the boat ride.

The two could be seen engaged in a discussion standing on the deck of the boat.

Before the ride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

Prime Minister inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Prime Minister's vision was also to ensure that all heritage structures be preserved during the course of the development of the project. This foresight came in handy when, during the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered.(ANI)

