Bengaluru, December 13: In a case of double murder, a former gram panchayat president and a woman were stabbed to death at her parent's house in Byagadadenahalli near Suryanagar of Anekal late on Saturday.

Police said both victims were residents of Byagadadenahalli. Police, who set up multiple teams to probe the double murder, suspect the woman’s husband. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli

The deceased woman was married to a man from a nearby village.

According to a report in the Times Of India, the incident took place around 7pm when the deceased’s mother and daughter went for evening walk. Police said, "There's evidence of forced entry and initial findings from the crime scene suggest the victims tried to dress hurriedly; innerwear was found next to their bodies.”

Cops suspect the deceased woman’s husband, who believed his wife was in a relationship with the gram panchayat president , had learnt the duo would be together on Saturday evening. "He may have taken help from some people for the murder" the officer said Kava's parents' house is located on a busy road and neighbours had seen some people fleeing the area in the evening.

This comes days after a man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife over suspicion of infidelity in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. The deceased has been identified as Manjula. The incident took place at the couple’s farm in Chennur village in Chincholi taluk. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi District

On the day of the incident, Manjula delivered lunch to her husband in their field when the quarrel broke out between the two. Satish had a doubt that Manjula was having an extramarital affair. After the quarrel, the accused attacked his wife with an axe. The woman died after some time.

