India News | PM Modi to Attend Bihar Cabinet Expansion Programme in Patna Today: Sanjay Saraogi

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 7 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi on Thursday said that the Bihar cabinet expansion programme will be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and several senior NDA leaders set to attend the event.

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda and several senior NDA leaders will attend the event.

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"Today, the cabinet expansion programme will be held at Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, Health Minister, party president Nitin Nabin, former CM Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and others will be present," Saraogi said.

He further said, "The Prime Minister will arrive by road from the airport. A major programme is taking place as the long-awaited cabinet expansion happens."

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Earlier, Union Minister Chirag Paswan also informed on Tuesday that it was decided that the Bihar Cabinet would be expanded once the assembly elections were over.

"Under new leadership, the NDA govt has been formed in Bihar. Since the time Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the CM, the wait was for the Cabinet to take oath. It was decided that the Cabinet would be expanded once the assembly elections were over. I believe the ceremony will take place on May 6,7,8," he told reporters here.

"A grand oath-taking ceremony will also be held in Bengal. Some ministers who were yet to take the oath will be completing the process, as well," he added.

This comes months after NDA's landslide win in Bihar, where the alliance clinched 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The 2025 verdict delivered the NDA a commanding three-fourths majority, while the Mahagathbandhan managed just 35 seats.

Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) secured 85. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha took four. (ANI)

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