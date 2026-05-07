How Suvendu Adhikari’s Close Aide Was Hunted on Jessore Road: 8 Killers, 4 Motorcycles, and the Cold-Blooded Execution of Chandranath Rath

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

In a brazen and meticulously planned attack, Chandranath Rath, a long-time personal assistant and close aide to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was gunned down by a group of eight armed assailants near the Kolkata airport late Wednesday night. The ambush, which involved four motorcycles and a secondary vehicle to block the victim’s path, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political circles. The incident occurred around 10:20 PM on a relatively deserted stretch of Jessore Road in Madhyamgram, barely three kilometers from the airport, as Rath was returning to his home in Michaelnagar.

The Execution: A Coordinated Highway Ambush

According to police findings and eyewitness accounts, the attack was executed with military-like precision. Rath was traveling in his white Scorpio when four motorcycles, carrying two riders each, began tailing the vehicle shortly after it cleared the airport area. As the SUV approached Doharia, a small four-wheeler—which investigators believe was part of the conspiracy-suddenly swerved in front of the Scorpio, forcing Rath’s driver, Buddhadeb Bera, to slam on the brakes. With the SUV trapped, two of the four motorcycles pulled up alongside the driver’s side and the rear window. Chandranath Rath Killed: Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Shot Dead in Bengal’s Madhyamgram; Another Critically Injured.

Point-Blank Fire and Casualties

The assailants, none of whom were wearing helmets to conceal their identities, opened fire indiscriminately into the vehicle. Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds in quick succession. Rath was struck by bullets in the chest and abdomen; medical reports later confirmed that one bullet pierced his heart. The driver, Buddhadeb Bera, also sustained critical injuries to his chest, abdomen, and legs. Following the shooting, the gunmen sped away toward the North 24 Parganas interior. Local residents rushed both men to a nearby private hospital, where Rath was declared brought dead. Bera remains in critical condition after being shifted to a specialized facility.

Investigation and Political Fallout

The West Bengal Police have cordoned off the area and recovered several empty cartridges and live rounds from the scene. Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta stated that the vehicle used to block the Scorpio has been seized. While the car bore a Siliguri registration plate, investigators suspect the number plate was tampered with. Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the hospital late at night, termed the murder a "cold-blooded political assassination." He alleged that the attackers had conducted a "recce" of the route for several days. "This was a pre-planned murder executed with precision. We demand immediate justice for Chandranath, who was at the heart of our political operations," Adhikari said. Chandranath Rath Shot Dead: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Killed in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram.

Visuals from Vivacity Multi Speciality Hospital

VIDEO | West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in North 24 Parganas district. The incident took place in the Madhyamgram area. Visuals from Vivacity Multi Speciality Hospital. (Source: Third Party) (Full video… pic.twitter.com/IiYgWjFSmz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2026

Evidence and Motive

CCTV footage from Jessore Road has captured the suspects fleeing the scene. While the police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and political rivalry, the timing of the incident—occurring just 48 hours after the assembly election results—has intensified political tensions in the region. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the violence and called for a swift, transparent investigation to identify the perpetrators, while the BJP has alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state has completely collapsed. Forensic teams are currently examining the shattered remains of the Scorpio for further ballistic evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).