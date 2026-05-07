1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Gold prices in India observed a marginal uptick on Thursday, May 7, 2026, reflecting the continued volatility in the global bullion market. Retail prices for 24-karat gold across major metropolitan areas hovered near the ₹1,52,000 per 10-gram mark, as investors weighed geopolitical shifts against fluctuating currency values.

National Price Overview

As of May 7, 2026, the retail price for 24-karat gold in India is approximately ₹15,222 per 10 grams, representing a slight rise from the previous day's close. Similarly, 22-karat gold, which is widely used for jewelry, is trading at roughly ₹139,537 per 10 grams. Market analysts attribute this steadying of prices to a mix of domestic wedding season demand and cautious global trading ahead of central bank updates. Gold Rate Today, May 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates on May 7, 2026

Prices vary across Indian cities due to differences in local taxes, octroi, and transportation costs. Below are the indicative rates for 22K and 24K gold (per 10 grams) in major urban centers:

City 22 Carat (₹/10g) 24 Carat (₹/10g) Delhi 139,731 152,545 Mumbai 139,200 146,160 Chennai 140,988 153,917 Kolkata 140,849 153,765 Bengaluru 139,731 152,545 Hyderabad 145,039 158,340 Pune 139,200 146,160 Lucknow 139,800 152,650 Jaipur 139,850 152,700 Jodhpur 139,750 152,600 Srinagar 140,100 153,000 Noida 139,731 152,545 Ghaziabad 139,731 152,545 Gurugram 139,731 152,545 Ahmedabad 139,600 152,450

Security Concerns and Market Disruptions

In an unrelated but significant development that briefly impacted local transit in the capital region, reports emerged of a security breach involving a high-profile individual. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of gunmen and bikers intercepted and blocked a Scorpio SUV in a coordinated maneuver.

The attackers reportedly surrounded the vehicle, obstructing its path and causing a temporary standoff. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which added to the general sense of unease in the local market districts. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 6, 2026.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices

The current gold trend is largely driven by international factors, including the strength of the U.S. Dollar and fluctuations in the West Asia geopolitical landscape. In India, the physical demand for gold remains robust as the market enters a peak season for traditional ceremonies. Investors are advised to monitor the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) rates and consult with local jewelers, as final retail prices may include additional making charges and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Team Latestly ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).