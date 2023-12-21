Lucknow, December 21: Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport on December 30. "PM Modi will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Ayodhya Airport on December 30, 2023, and it will become operational on January 5, 2024," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

The minister also spoke about ongoing preparations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir scheduled on January 22 and emphasized on multiple arrangements for devotees, including travel and accommodation facilities. PM Narendra Modi Stops His Convoy to Give Way to Ambulance During Roadshow in Varanasi, Video Surfaces.

"I had already said that before the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir on January 22, multiple arrangements had been made considering the possibility of devotees coming to Ayodhya in huge numbers," said Jaiveer Singh.

"Whether it be railway travel, additional lines, special trains or accommodation facilities, everything is being monitored and worked upon," he added. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the Aerodrome Licence to Ayodhya Airport on December 14, making it ready for operations.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), received the licence on December 14 from Vikram Dev Dutt, DG, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi Helps To Move Table on Stage During Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Swearing-In Ceremony in Raipur (Watch Video).

This achievement was significant as the project was time-bound and the airport would be operational for the convenience of people worldwide who plan to visit the temple town of Ayodhya. The airport features a 2200-meter-long runway, Aeronautical Ground Lights (AGL) infrastructure, Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR), and an Instrument Landing System (ILS).

The Airport will be suitable for day and night operations as well as during low visibility conditions of more than 550 m. Both AAI and DGCA officials collaborated to complete this project successfully. The terminal building is designed to handle 600 passengers during peak hours and 10 lakh passengers annually.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)