BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday, December 13, took oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The 59-year-old leader became the first tribal CM of Chhattisgarh ever since it became a separate state in 2001. During Vishnu Deo Sai's swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra was seen moving a table. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 12-second video clip shows Indian Narendra Modi helping move a table onstage during the swearing-in ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. While Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister of the state, Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers. Chhattisgarh CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Vishnu Deo Sai Sworn In as Chief Minister of State With Two Deputies, Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Moves Table During Swearing-In Ceremony:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped in moving a table on the stage during the swearing-in ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh earlier this evening. BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister while Arun Sao & Vijay Sharma took oath as the Deputy Chief… pic.twitter.com/l5FQV979Ue — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

