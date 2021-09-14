New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office complexes built for Defence Ministry staff at two different locations in the national capital on Thursday.

"Over 7,000 officers and staff belonging to 27 different organizations attached offices of Defence Ministry, service headquarters and other subordinate offices are going to get new office complexes," the defence officials said.

The two new offices are ready for use at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi and the Africa Avenue road near Chanakyapuri in the national capital.

The offices have been built for relocating civilian and military officers whose offices need to be reconstructed due to the construction of the central vista complex coming up in the heart of the centre of power.

As part of the plan, the KG Marg complex would be used to relocate 14 different offices with a built-up area of 4.52 lakh square feet.

Officials said that 13 offices are being relocated to Africa Avenue with a built-up area of 5.08 lakh square feet. They said these office complexes have been constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crores provided by the Defence Ministry.

"The work in this regard has been carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development as part of their Central Vista project. In addition to the office space for the officers and staff, there is provision for multi-level car parking for over 1,500 cars in these complexes," it added.

The Ministry of Defence had constituted a Joint Coordination Committee under a Joint Secretary, to coordinate various requirements of specific organizations, space allocation, common amenities and many more.

The Joint Coordination Committee included representatives of the Department of Military Affairs, Department of Defence Production, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), Department of Defence R&D and three Services.

"The process of allocation of office space, infrastructure and movement plan has progressed smoothly. Full cooperation has been received from all stakeholders in this regard," the officials said.

The new buildings which are under the Central Vista Development Redevelopment Master Plan provide a modern eco-friendly and green building environment.

The total space in these buildings is 9.60 Lakhs sq ft as against 9.22 Lakh sq ft vacated in various hutments/buildings. Further, instead of being spread out in various hutments and old buildings (A, B, E, G, H, J, L and M Block, Plot No 30 and Plot No.108 (E&W) and Jodhpur House), co-location of these buildings will ensure greater efficiency and working.

The new buildings will also provide modern amenities, connectivity and welfare facilities like canteens, banks, etc.

The location and space of these buildings have been so designed that pre-existing trees have not been disturbed.

The project has released 37 acres of land (as only 13 acres of land has been used for the modern office complex as against the existing 50 acres of land) for office space for the Central Vista Development Master Plan. (ANI)

