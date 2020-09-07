New Delhi, September 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Patrika Gate in Jaipur through video conferencing on Tuesday.

A PMO release said that the iconic gate is built by the Patrika Group of Newspapers on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.

"Prime Minister Modi shall also release two books written by the group chairman on the occasion," the release said.

