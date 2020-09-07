New Delhi, September 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi government destroyed employment opportunities in the country by privatising public sector undertakings. Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that India is suffering from several disasters created by the policies of the Centre and one of them was privatisation. Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt on Disinvestment, Says 'They May Even Sell Taj Mahal'.

The scion of the Gandhi family stated that youngsters of the country wanted jobs, but the Modi government is destroying jobs by doing privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs). Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Gandhi said that only a few friends of the Prime Minister have benefitted from government policies. He tweeted, "Stop Privatisation Save Govt Jobs." Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Privatisation, Tweets 'It Wants to Make Government Offices Local Staff-Free'.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

आज देश मोदी सरकार-निर्मित कई आपदाएँ झेल रहा है जिनमें से एक है अनावश्यक निजीकरण। युवा नौकरी चाहते हैं पर मोदी सरकार PSUs का निजीकरण करके रोज़गार व जमा पूँजी नष्ट कर रही है। फ़ायदा किसका? बस चंद ‘मित्रों’ का विकास जो हैं मोदी जी के ख़ास। Stop Privatisation Save Govt Jobs. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Congress also sharpened its attack the Centre over increasing coronavirus cases in the country. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged at a press conference said, "The Narendra Modi government has failed on the pandemic front. The government has left the citizens to their fate as India becomes the second worst-hit nation in terms of the number of infections."

On Sunday also, Gandhi slammed the Modi government on the GST, alleging that it was the second big blow to the unorganised sector of the economy and that its faulty implementation had destroyed the economy. In his third video of a series, Rahul Gandhi said that the GST was the UPA's idea of easy taxation, but the NDA has made it "complex and complicated". The small and medium businesses can't comply with this tax procedure, but the big companies can hire as many accountants as possible, he said.

