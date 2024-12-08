New Delhi, December 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' in Jaipur on Monday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The event is being organized at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

As per his schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at Jaipur airport on monday morning and reach the JECC. Upon arrival, he will inaugurate the summit and take a brief tour of the exposition in Hall B. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit on December 9.

The Prime Minister will then move to the Inaugural Hall (Hall-A), where he will be presented with a souvenir by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. A children's choir will then welcome the PM.

Following the welcome, the Chief Minister will address the audience, followed by the screening of the Rising Rajasthan film. As per officials, 'industry captains', including Mukesh Ambani, Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam, and Karan Adani, will address the gathering. This will be followed by Prime Minister Modi's special address. ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024: Rajasthan To Hold First Roadshow for Investment Summit in Mumbai on August 30.

Following the Jaipur event, PM Modi will then travel to Panipat in Haryana, where he will launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a scheme aimed at empowering women. The initiative will provide training to women aged 18-70 years, who have passed Class X, to become LIC agents. They will receive a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and awareness. After completing their training, these women will have the opportunity to qualify for positions as LIC Development Officers.

In Panipat, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The campus, covering 495 acres, will cost over Rs 700 crore and will focus on crop diversification and research in horticultural technologies.

