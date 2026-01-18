Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch their assembly election campaign of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Madurantakam, in Chengalpattu district, on January 23.

Addressing reporters at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam in T Nagar, Nagendran said the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in the afternoon, marking the first campaign rally of the NDA with a call to "send the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) back home."

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Out: Know How To Download CBSE Board Exams Hall Tickets.

"On January 23, Prime Minister will come to Madurai to inaugurate the NDA programme. The main objective is that the DMK will go out and the NDA will come in the Assembly. That's the main cause," Nagendran told reporters.

He said clarity on whether TTV Dhinakaran will join the alliance and whether the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will come on board will emerge on January 23. Leaders of parties that are part of the NDA alliance will also share the stage during the campaign launch, he added.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-38 Lottery Result of 18.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Responding to criticism over welfare announcements, Nagendran said former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced Rs 1,500 during the previous election, while the amount has now been increased to Rs 2,000.

"It cannot be termed as copying. Such claims are not appropriate," he said, adding that there has been a significant shift in public sentiment.

On the Hosur airport issue, the BJP state president said permission had not been denied, but that the authorities had sought certain clarifications.

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to reclaim power in the state after losing the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seeking to retain power and is entering the electoral contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)