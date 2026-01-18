Mumbai, January 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for private candidates appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2026 session. Starting today, January 18, 2026, eligible students can download their hall tickets directly from the board's official website at cbse.gov.in.

The release of hall tickets for private candidates follows the earlier distribution of admit cards to regular students via their respective schools. According to the official CBSE date sheet, the board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 are slated to commence on February 15, 2026. While regular students receive physical copies from their institutions, private candidates, including those appearing for improvement, compartment, or as female/CWSN private candidates, must secure their documents digitally.

How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026

Visit cbse.gov.in

Click on the link for CBSE Main Examination 2026 Admit Card

Enter your roll number, school code, and date of birth

Submit and download the admit card

The CBSE has reiterated strict protocols for the 2026 board exams. Candidates must reach their designated centers at least 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the examination to undergo mandatory frisking and verification.

Students are required to carry a valid government-issued ID (such as an Aadhaar card) along with their printed admit card. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators, remain strictly prohibited inside the examination premises.

The 2026 examinations mark another year of the board's return to a single-term annual format. For private candidates, these exams represent a vital opportunity to complete their secondary or senior secondary education or to improve their previous scores for higher education admissions.

With the admit cards now available, the board has completed the primary logistical phase of the examination cycle, ensuring that all categories of students are prepared for the February start date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).