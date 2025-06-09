New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with the members of the all-party delegation under Operation Sindoor outreach on Tuesday at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, at 7 PM. Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju's office has informed the delegation members about the meeting, according to sources.

A total of 7 groups of all party delegations, which included Opposition MPs such as NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi, and former ambassadors completed its diplomatic efforts to visit various world capitals and put forward India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The delegation was launched post Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Over 50 people, including members of Parliament from multiple political parties, former ambassadors and former government officials, visited over 30 countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach post Operation Sindoor.

Seven MPs led their respective groups, with Group 1 being led by BJP's Baijayant Panda, which went to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria. Group 2 was led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad which visited UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark. JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha led Group 3 which visited Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore. Group 4 was led by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde, which visited UAW, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone. Group 5 was led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor, which visited US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia. Group 6, led by DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi went to Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia.

The last group, led by NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule went to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, South Africa.

The delegations, apart from putting forward India's position against terror also highlighted how Pakistan has been sponsoring terror and using it against India, while also calling Pakistan to be put in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

