New Delhi, June 9: The DTC Board has approved the revision of special hire rates for electric buses for film shoots and tourism purposes, in a bid to generate more revenue, a statement said. "This decision marks a strategic step toward making DTC financially self-sustaining. Our goal is clear -- to transform DTC into a revenue-surplus and profitable entity within one year," Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh said during a board meeting.

The revised rates are intended to make DTC's e-Bus fleet a viable option for schools, tourism departments, private agencies, Delhi Police and film shooting purposes, thereby generating additional revenue while aligning with operational costs, the statement said. Delhi: Traffic Disrupted After Drunk Woman Tries To Push DTC Bus, Lies on Road in Mohan Garden; Video Goes Viral.

The new hire rates for Electric Low Floor AC Buses have been proposed at Rs 110 per kilometre, with a minimum daily charge of Rs 7,700 per bus for up to 70 km, ensuring cost recovery and alignment with operational expenses. A cost analysis for 2024-25 revealed that the per kilometre cost of e-buses stands at Rs 90.38.

The existing hire rates for CNG buses are Rs 60 per km (non-AC) and Rs 75 per km (AC), with minimum daily charges of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 respectively -- clearly underscoring the need to update the rates in line with newer electric infrastructure and rising operational costs. The DTC Board noted the need to update these in view of the impending phase-out of CNG buses by the end of this year. Delhi Bus Brawl: Chaos in DTC Bus After Conductor Refuses To Give Pink Ticket (Watch Video).

"With these revised rates, we not only ensure fair recovery for electric buses but also open avenues for DTC's participation in creative sectors like film shooting, contributing to both revenue and public engagement," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)