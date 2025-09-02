Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the upcoming 'India Maritime Week' in Mumbai from October 27-31, where he will deliver the keynote address at the Global Maritime CEO Forum.

Speaking at the Water Voyage Northeast 2025 conference in Guwahati, Sonowal described the event as "a historic opportunity to showcase India's maritime strength to the world" with participation expected from over 100 countries and more than 100,000 stakeholders.

Sarbananda Sonowal said the Prime Minister's presence will reaffirm India's global maritime leadership at a time when the sector is undergoing unprecedented transformation.

"India Maritime Week will not only be a confluence of ideas, but a confluence of confidence. The way Prime Minister Modi has guided our maritime vision, the world now looks at India as a trusted partner and a rising maritime power. His presence at the Global Maritime CEO Forum will inspire global industry leaders to invest in India's growth story," Sonowal said.

The Minister also revealed a major development for the Northeast - two luxury cruise ships are being built at a combined investment of Rs 250 crore for deployment on the Brahmaputra River.

"These ships, currently under construction at Hooghly Cochin Shipyard in Howrah, Kolkata, will be launched in 2027, providing a new dimension to Assam's river tourism under the Cruise Bharat Mission," he said.

Sonowal said that India's maritime ecosystem has been reshaped since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Flagship initiatives such as Sagarmala, the Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047 are transforming ports, shipping, and inland waterways," he said.

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that port capacity has nearly doubled, cargo handling has reached 1,600 million metric tonnes, and turnaround time at ports has reduced to 22 hours.

"From five operational waterways in 2014, we now have 30 today. Cargo movement on inland waterways has grown from 18 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 145 million tonnes last year. These are not just statistics, they are milestones of transformation," he said.

The Minister underscored the green transition being led by the Harit Sagar policy and Harit Nauka initiative, which promote clean fuels, renewable energy, and eco-friendly inland vessels.

He also highlighted the Jalvahak Scheme, launched in December 2024, which incentivises cargo transport over 300 km on National Waterways 1, 2, and 16 through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route with up to 35% reimbursement of operating expenditure.

"With the Jalvahak scheme and fixed day scheduled sailings, we are not just moving cargo, we are moving confidence. We are providing the industry with predictability, affordability, and sustainability," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister placed special emphasis on the Northeast's role in the maritime roadmap. Over Rs 1,000 crore has been invested in inland waterway infrastructure in the region, of which Rs 300 crore worth of projects are complete and the rest nearing completion.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are unlocking the immense maritime potential of the Northeast. A Rs 239 crore ship repair facility at Pandu -- the first of its kind in the region -- will be ready by 2026. By September 2025, a Rs 180 crore dedicated approach road will directly link NH-27 to Pandu Port. To boost cruise tourism, we are investing Rs 299 crore in new tourist jetties at Guijan, Neamati, Bishwanath Ghat and Silghat. At Dibrugarh, a Rs 188 crore Regional Centre of Excellence is being developed to train 5,000 maritime professionals, empowering our youth to lead India's maritime growth story. The Brahmaputra is not just a river, it is our lifeline. By developing modern cruise terminals, ship repair facilities, and skill centres, we are unlocking the full potential of this mighty river," Sonowal said.

The Cruise Bharat Mission, launched in 2024, aims to develop 100 river cruise terminals, 10 sea cruise terminals, and five marinas, while doubling passenger numbers by 2029.

Today, 25 river cruise vessels are operational on national waterways, including 14 on the Brahmaputra alone.

Sarbananda Sonowal noted that Forbes recently ranked the Ganga river cruise among the world's top 10, adding that "Assam is poised to become the next global river cruise destination."

The Minister said India Maritime Week 2025 will unveil investment opportunities worth nearly Rs 1 trillion, ranging from shipbuilding clusters and port-led connectivity to coastal community development and eco-friendly logistics.

"This is the decade of maritime resurgence for India," Sonowal said.

"By 2047, our goal is to handle 10,000 MMT of EXIM cargo and 500 MMT through inland waterways. India will be among the world's top five shipbuilding nations and command a 20% share in global ship recycling. This is our Amrit Kaal vision for maritime India," Sonowal said.

The Water Voyage Northeast conference, organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA), brought together over 240 stakeholders, including cruise operators, cargo vessel owners, and traders.

Sonowal called upon stakeholders to actively participate in the Mumbai event, "India Maritime Week 2025 is not just an event, it is a movement. It is about shaping a maritime India that is globally competitive, digitally empowered, environmentally sustainable, and socially inclusive.

"I invite the world to join us in this voyage of confidence, commerce, and connectivity," he said. (ANI)

