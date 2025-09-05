New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the recent flood-affected states and review the situation, government sources said on Friday.

Heavy rains have caused loss of life and property in northern states, including Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been battling the losses caused by excess rains and landslides in several parts.

PM Modi had spoken with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he returned from his recent visit to Japan and China.

The Centre has been assisting states impacted by floods and helping in rescue and relief efforts.

The death toll from floods in Punjab rose to 43 on Friday. Rescue and relief efforts have been stepped up with AIIMS Delhi sending a specialised medical team to the affected areas.

According to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the deaths were reported from Amritsar (5), Barnala (5), Bathinda (4), Fazilka (1), Ferozepur (1), Gurdaspur (2), Hoshiarpur (7), Mansa (3), Pathankot (6), Patiala (1), Rupnagar (1), Sangrur (1) and SAS Nagar (2) and Ludhiana (4). Three people remain missing.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has sent a team of doctors and nurses to be deployed in the flood-affected areas of the state and Northern India to extend medical and humanitarian support.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu on September 1 and inspected the rain, flood, and landslide affected areas of Jammu division and took stock of the damages caused by the natural calamity. He also met the flood-affected people in Mangu Chak village, Jammu.

Amit Shah inspected the Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and homes damaged by floods in Jammu.

After the visit, the Home Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the latest situation. (ANI)

