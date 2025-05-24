Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 26 and 27, his first visit to the state following Operation Sindoor, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, a Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release said on Saturday.

On May 26 in Bhuj, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 33 development projects worth Rs 53,414 crore, with the projects spanning key sectors and will be undertaken by major departments and Boards including the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Roads and Buildings Department, Water Supply Department, Pavitra Yatra Dham Vikas Board, Power Grid, and Deendayal Port Authority, the release said.

According to the release, PM modi will inaugurate development projects including 220/66 kV Babarzar Substation, 132/66 kV Kansumra Substation in Jamnagar; 66 kV HTLS Transmission Lines in Amreli, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath; 11 MW Solar PV Project at Jambudiya Vidi in Morbi; 10 MW Solar PV Project at Manjal, 35 MW Solar PV Project at Lakadia in Kutch; 210 MW Solar PV Project at Babarjar in Jamnagar; Widening and strengthening of Layja-Bada-Mapar-Modkuba-Lathedi-Sandhan-Suthari Road in Kutch; Expansion and strengthening of Bhirandiyara-Hodko-Dhordo Tent City Road; Banaskantha-Sankari Project: Transmission network extension to increase Available Transfer Capability (ATC); Oil Jetty No 8, Dome and transit storage godowns at Cargo Jetty area, Port Area Expansion for EXIM cargo storage in Kandla; Additional road connectivity from Adipur to Cargo Berth 16 and National Highway 141; Common connectivity for the container terminal at Tuna-Tekra; D-type residential quarters at Port Colony in Gopalpuri; Centre of Excellence at DPA Administrative Office in Gandhidham; Development of temple premises and surrounding area, including Khatla Bhavani and Chachar Kund at Mata na Madh.

Additionally, the foundation stone for key development projects will be laid, including 800 kV HVDC project for power transmission from the newly developed Khawda Renewable Energy Zone; Transmission system for an additional 7 GW of power from Khawda Renewable Park; 400/220 kV Mevasa Substation, 400/220 kV Dholera-2 Substation in Kutch and Ahmedabad respectively; 800 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant Unit, Remodeling of the new marshalling yard for the coal handling plant at Ukai, Tapi; Pump mode operation for the 60 MW unit of Kadana Hydro Electric Plant; Storm-proof underground power distribution network in Gandhidham city, Construction of the Palasava-Bhimsar-Hamirpur-Fategadh CC road, Strengthening of the Kotda-Bitta Road, Group Improvement Water Supply Scheme in Abdasa in Kutch; Four-lane high-speed corridor from Bhuj to Nakhatrana; Construction of a 10 MW Green Hydrogen Production Facility, Construction of 3 Road Over Bridges and improvement of 6-lane roads at Kandla; Development of Hyperloop Pod Technology at Kandla Port; and Tourism infrastructure development at Dholavira. (ANI)

