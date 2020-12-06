Patna, Dec 6 (PTI) Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to "run the country like a dictator", senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday claimed that the PM "did not take anyone into confidence" while formulating three farm bills which has "adversely" affected the interests of farmers. Representatives of thousands of agitating farmers are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26 demanding repeal of the three agri laws.

"A country is not run by stubborn attitude. It is rather run through dialogue, consultation and communication (with stakeholders). But our prime ministers attitude is like a dictator. He wants to run the country like a dictator.

"He thinks that the decision, which has been taken cannot be changed or amended irrespective of the fact whether it (decision) is right or wrong," the AICC general secretary told reporters here. Rubbishing the allegations, spokesman of Bihar BJP Nikhil Anand described the statement as "absurd and baseless". "The Congress should manage its own house. The BJP and PM Modi have promoted the system of dialogue and consultation in order to strengthen democratic system in the country," Anand said.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has maintained that MSP and Mandi mechanisms will stay.

Mentioning that the PM "did not take anyone into confidence" while taking three major decisions which have adversely affected the common people, the senior Congress leader said that the PM took "unilateral decision" on "demonetization, GST and farm bills".

The Bihar Congress would launch a movement in the state as the condition of farmers is "deplorable" because of the abolition of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in 2006, Anwar said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Congress farmers cell passed a resolution to install Rahul Gandhi as the Congres president again as the entire country, especially farmers and labourers, are looking upto him to take up leadership to fight for their rights, the AICC general secretary said.

The Congress has already extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws. Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha asked party workers at all levels to participate in the 'Bharat Bandh'.

