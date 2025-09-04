Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the state government is running several women-centric schemes in the state adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the welfare and empowerment of women.

Dhami took part in the State Street Shakti 'Teelu Rauteli' and 'Anganwadi Worker' Award distribution ceremony 2024-25.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the welfare and empowerment of women with the mantra of "Nari Tu Narayani". Be it providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies or Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, the Central Government is empowering women in every way. Similarly, by ending the evil practice of triple talaq, Prime Minister Modi has strengthened the women of the country socially," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the women of the state do not lack ability and competence.

"The products of House of Himalayas made by women self-help groups are also beating multinational companies. That is why he always works to encourage women groups. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said from the land of Baba Kedar that the third decade of the 21st century is going to be in the name of Uttarakhand, women groups are going to play an important role in this revolution," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is also trying to empower the women power through schemes like "Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana" and "Entrepreneurship Development Program". "To make women financially self-reliant, interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh are being provided to women self-help groups."

A total of 13 women have been selected from across the state this year for the Teelu Rauteli Award. Additionally, 33 women are being awarded the state-level Anganwadi Workers Award. (ANI)

