Thane, September 4: The Thane police recently arrested a man on a murder charge days after his wife's severed head was recovered from a drain in the city. The arrest comes five days after the police found the woman's severed head in a drain. Speaking about the incident, Mohan Dahikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), said that on August 30, they recovered the head of a woman from a creekside nullah on Idgah Road in Bhiwandi town.

Later, they sent the head for post-mortem examination to a government hospital. The police also registered a case in connection with the incident, reports PTI. During the investigation, cops launched a probe during which the woman was identified as Pravin alias Muskan Ansari (22). During the investigation, cops worked on several leads, including technical inputs, and managed to trace the victim's husband, Mohmmad Taha Ansari (27). Thane Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Boyfriend in Titwala After He Threatens To Make Her Private Videos Public, Accused Detained.

Subsequently, the police arrested Ansari on suspicion of killing his wife. DCP Mohan Dahikar further said that the motive behind the woman's murder was not clear, as Ansari gave them different reasons and was misleading the police. "We cannot rely on his statements." Dahikar added.

Meanwhile, a police official said they were taking the help of drone cameras to locate the remaining parts of the victim's body, which have been missing. In a separate incident, three people were killed when their car crashed into a huge stone on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane. The accident occurred at around 10 PM on Tuesday, September 2, near a hotel in the Kasara Ghat area. Thane Shocker: Severed Head of Woman With Nose and Ear Jewellery Found in Drain Near Slaughterhouse in Bhiwandi, Probe Underway.

The deceased were identified as Riaz Haisyat Ali, Asadullah and Afzal, all belonging to Uttar Pradesh and aged between 30 and 35 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).