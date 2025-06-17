Wokha (Nagaland), Jun 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special focus to the northeast, treating it not as a periphery but as a growth engine, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

In a key outreach effort aimed at deepening engagement with the northeastern states, the minister visited Wokha district of Nagaland, where he held wide-ranging interactions with tribal and local representatives.

During the meeting, the minister of state for personnel emphasised the Modi government's commitment to inclusive development and the integration of tribal communities in the national growth narrative.

The government's outreach to the northeast is not symbolic but structural in intent, backed by concrete schemes, infrastructure investments and long-term planning, he said.

Over the past decade, Singh said, the region has witnessed an uptick in central support, ranging from road and rail connectivity to scientific and technological interventions aimed at rural livelihoods and sustainability.

Singh's visit is part of the Centre's broader push to maintain continuous dialogue with tribal and remote communities, particularly in states like Nagaland that have long cultural traditions and unique administrative systems, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

Singh assured the representatives that their inputs would be taken into account while framing future development initiatives under relevant central ministries.

The minister's trip to Wokha comes at a time when the government is stepping up efforts to ensure last-mile delivery of services and schemes across the northeast, according to the statement.

With more such engagements planned, the Centre hopes to reinforce a governance model that is participatory, regionally sensitive and aligned with the principles of cooperative federalism, the ministry said.

Singh also held a review meeting with officials and representatives of civil society organisations at the deputy commissioner's conference hall.

During the interaction, the minister was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar on the district's developmental landscape, ongoing projects and key challenges.

Singh reviewed the implementation status of various government schemes and programmes across sectors, and stressed the importance of effective last-mile delivery and transparent execution.

Civil society organisations, including Lotha Hoho, Lotha Eloe Hoho and Lotha Students' Union, participated in the meeting and shared their feedback on local developmental needs, the ministry said in another statement.

A key highlight of the visit was the official launch of a vision document titled "Income Generation from Banana Cultivation".

The initiative aims to boost livelihood generation through focused promotion of banana farming in the district, with support from relevant technical and market linkages, the statement said.

Singh emphasised the government's commitment to strengthening grassroots governance and ensuring that the benefits of development reach all corners of the country, including remote districts like Wokha.

He said regular field visits by Union ministers are part of the larger effort to connect policymaking with ground-level realities.

