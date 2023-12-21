New Delhi, December 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda, along with Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka leader, HD Kumaraswamy, and MLA HD Revanna, today here in national capital. PM Narendra Modi praised the former Prime Minister for his exemplary contribution to the country's progress.

The Prime Minister posted on X, "Always a delight to meet former PM HD Deve Gowda Ji, HD Kumaraswamy ji and HD Revanna Ji." "India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji's exemplary contribution to the nation's progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic," PM added. PM Narendra Modi Stops His Convoy to Give Way to Ambulance During Roadshow in Varanasi, Video Surfaces.

PM Modi Meets Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Always a delight to meet former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji, Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji and Shri HD Revanna Ji. India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji's exemplary contribution to the nation's progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic. pic.twitter.com/Xa3YImOLYz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2023

Taking to the X, HD Kumaraswamy thanked PM Modi and said, "I was blown away by the bond between them and the love and trust they both have for each other. The meeting at the Prime Minister's office in the Parliament House was very memorable. I am thankful for the love, trust and affection shown towards us by the honourable Prime Minister."

"Former minister HD Revanna, former MP Kupendra Reddy, MP Prajwal Revanna, MLA CN Balakrishna were with him," Kumaraswamy added. This meeting gets crucial as it has come days' after Deve Gowda had a 'surprise' meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on December 15.

Notably, the Janata Dal (Secular) of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on September 22 announced an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka and formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had dubbed the alliance an act of survival by the JDS. Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had said "JDS has virtually no existence left in Karnataka post the elections and is battling to survive. They made an alliance with the BJP. They're in it together and they're doing whatever they can to ensure that they stay afloat as a party. Forget Congress being decimated after the Lok Sabha elections, before the Lok Sabha elections, neither JDS nor BJP will be there..." ‘Indian Designers, Indian Materials, Indian Concepts’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public at Inauguration of Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Workplace (Watch Videos).

JD(S) had announced the alliance after the dismal performance of the party in the Assembly elections earlier this year. The party dropped from 37 seats in 2018 assembly elections to 19 seats in 2023. The party also had a dismal show in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls with one victory from Karnataka's Hassan constituency.

