Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public during the inauguration ceremony of Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest office, in Gujarat on Sunday, December 17. In his speech, PM Modi said, “The Surat Diamond Bourse exhibits the capabilities of Indian designers, Indian designers, Indian materials and Indian concepts. This building is the symbol of New India's new strength and new resolve.” He further said that the people of Surat received two gifts on the occasion. Today itself the new terminal of Surat Airport has been inaugurated and the second big thing that has happened is that now Surat Airport has got the status of International Airport. I congratulate the people of Surat and the people of Gujarat for this wonderful terminal and international airport, he added. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Workplace Overtaking Pentagon (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public at the Inauguration of Surat Diamond Bourse

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The Surat Diamond Bourse exhibits the capabilities of Indian designers, Indian designers, Indian materials and Indian concepts. This building is the symbol of New India's new strength and new resolve." pic.twitter.com/wbOVAir5Mg — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Surat, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today the people of Surat and the traders and businessmen here are getting two more gifts. Today itself the new terminal of Surat Airport has been inaugurated and the second big thing that has happened is that now Surat Airport… pic.twitter.com/5pDSupT4jX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

