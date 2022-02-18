New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Bio-CNG plant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday via video conferencing, his office said.

The prime minister recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating “Garbage Free Cities”, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 is being implemented under the overarching principles of “waste to wealth” and “circular economy” for maximising resource recovery -- both of which are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant.

The plant, to be inaugurated by PM Modi at 1 PM on Saturday, has a capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste, the statement said.

It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg of CNG and 100 tonnes of organic compost per day.

The plant is based on zero landfill models, whereby no rejects would be generated, the statement said.

Additionally, the project is expected to yield multiple environmental benefits, viz. reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, providing green energy along with organic compost as fertilizer, it said.

Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle created to implement the project, was set up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Ltd. (IEISL) under a Public Private Partnership model, with 100 per cent capital investment of Rs 150 crore by IEISL.

Indore Municipal Corporation will purchase a minimum 50 per cent of CNG produced by the plant and in a first-of-its-kind initiative, run 400 city buses using it.

The balance quantity of CNG will be sold in the open market. The organic compost will help replace chemical fertilisers for agricultural and horticultural purposes, the statement said.

