Panaji, Sep 17 (PTI) Goa managed to vaccinate 17,000-odd people till 7pm on Friday against a target of 25,000 doses to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

Statistics from the state health department showed that 17,327 people were inoculated against COVID-19, with 2,731 getting the first dose.

The number of people who have received the first dose in the state so far stood at 6,44,553, while 5,29,529 have been administered both jabs, it said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, earlier in the day, had said his government planned to vaccinate 25,000 people to mark the PM's birthday.

