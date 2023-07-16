Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) The police on Sunday stopped Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique from entering his constituency Bhangar, for the second time in three days, saying prohibitory orders were imposed in the area affected by panchayat poll-related violence.

Claiming that an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress was allowed to go to Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, Siddique said he will take legal steps against this as his movement is being restricted.

The car of the lone MLA of the opposition ISF was stopped by cops of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate at Hatisala, outside the limits of Bhangar, with officials asking him not to go there as Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC was imposed there following the violence.

He insisted on proceeding to his constituency on foot but that was also not allowed.

"TMC leaders like (Canning Purba MLA) Saukat Mollah were allowed to go to Bhangar. It seems Section 144 is not applicable to them. I am being prevented from meeting the people of my constituency by the autocratic police," he told reporters.

The ISF leader, who was stopped from entering Bhangar in a similar way by the police on July 14, said he is going to take legal action "against police high-handedness."

Siddique said, "People of Bhangar are now in a serious situation. They are faced with attacks by the TMC. Many of my supporters were killed. Why can't I go and meet their families and friends? to hear their woes?"

At least seven people have died in Bhangar in panchayat poll-related violence since June 8 when the election date, July 8, was announced.

TMC legislator Saukat Mollah said, “Siddique is trying to enter Bhangar to foment trouble. The police are doing their job to ensure that no more killings take place.”

The ISF and the TMC are the main rival parties in the constituency, about 30 kilometres from Kolkata.

