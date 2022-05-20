Amritsar, May 20 (PTI) The Punjab police on Friday said it has apprehended five people, including a juvenile, in connection with the blast at the Ludhiana district court complex last year.

Former police head constable Gagandeep Singh was killed while planting the bomb in the washroom of the district court while six others were injured in the blast that took place on December 23, 2021.

Addressing a press conference here, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohnish Chawla said those arrested have been identified as Sawinder Singh alias Bhola of Dhanoe Khurd village, Dilbagh Singh alias Baggo of Chak Allah Baksh village, Harpreet Singh of Dhanoe Khurd and Surmukh Singh of Panju Kalal village.

A juvenile who was nabbed used to allegedly extend technical support by generating international calls from the internet for calling, being used by the traffickers for smuggling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from Pakistan.

He was produced before a Juvenile court which sent him to an observation home in Ludhiana.

The IG said during the investigation, Dilbagh Singh revealed that he was involved in the Ludhiana district court complex blast case.

He told the investigators that he received the IED near Balharwal village through a drone.

The IED was trafficked to India through drone on the directions of ISI-backed arms and heroin suppliers, he said.

Dilbagh Singh further revealed that he handed over the IED to Gagandeep Singh at Ludhiana bypass.

Surmukh Singh was earlier arrested by the Special Task Force of the Border range.

The STF, Border range had earlier recovered 3 IED in January and February 2022.

The IG said the accused were allegedly found involved in the supply of drugs, arms and explosives through drones from Pakistan.

