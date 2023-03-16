Srinagar, Mar 16 (PTI) A man hailing from Gujarat has been arrested by police from a five-star hotel here for posing as an 'additional secretary' in the Centre and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality.

According to court documents, Kiran Patel was on his third visit to the Kashmir valley and was subsequently nabbed by alert security officials on March 3.

Patel had claimed he had been given mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir and a couple of IAS officers were in awe of him as he had been dropping names of high-ranking bureaucrats and politicians in the national capital.

He was produced before a court here last evening for extension of his police remand. A case under relevant sections of cheating and forgery was registered against him on March 2 and he was arrested the next day.

During his earlier visit, he had travelled to tourist hotspot Gulmarg claiming that the government had tasked him to look for improvement of hotel facilities in the area.

Security agencies got suspicious after he landed at the airport on March 2 as there was no information of any VIP movement.

An attempt was made to stop him at the airport but this could not fructify as he had already stepped into a bullet-proof car on the way to the hotel.

After his questioning and subsequent arrest, security officials recovered forged identity cards from his possession, the documents said.

