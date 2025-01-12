Udupi (Karnataka), Jan 6 (PTI) The Udupi Town police have registered a case against activist Meenakshi Shaharawat, who delivers lectures on cultural aspects on social media, for allegedly making provocative statements and questioning Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to India during an event here on January 4.

Shaharawat has been booked under Sections 353(2) and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | Omar Abdullah Says ‘Swapping Trains at Katra Will Defeat Purpose of Kashmir-Jammu Rail Link’.

The administrator of Udupi Adamaru Mutt, Govinda Nagaraju, who organised the event, has also been named in the case, police sources said.

According to the FIR filed on January 5, based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Punith Kumar of the Udupi Town Police Station, Shaharawat made the remarks during a speech on "Lessons from Bangla," questioning the title of ‘Father of the Nation' accorded to Gandhi.

Also Read | Fake Currency Racket Busted in Mumbai: Acting on Tip-Off, Cops Bust Gang Printing and Selling Fake Indian Currency Notes.

She reportedly claimed that Gandhi's advocacy of non-violence was intended to weaken Hindus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)