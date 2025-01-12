Mumbai, January 12: Police have busted a gang involved in printing and selling counterfeit Indian currency, arresting four people in connection with the operation in Mumbai. The Byculla Police in central Mumbai acted on a tip-off about three suspects attempting to sell fake INR 500 notes in the area.

According to a Mid-Day report, a special team was formed under Senior Police Inspector Chimaji Adhav, who successfully detained the trio in Byculla. Upon searching them, police recovered 200 counterfeit INR 500 notes. The arrested suspects—Umran Balbale (48), Yasin Shaikh (42), and Bheem Badela (45)—were taken to Byculla Police Station for further questioning. During interrogation, they revealed the name of a fourth suspect, Niraj Vekhande (25), from Wada in Palghar district. Marriage Fraud in Maharashtra: Bhopal Man Dupes Mumbra Woman of INR 13.5 Lakh After Meeting Her on Matrimonial Website and Promising To Marry Her.

A police team was dispatched to Wada, where, after two days of investigation, they located and arrested Vekhande. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered equipment used for printing fake currency, including laptops, printers, and lamination machines. The police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The operation was led by Police Inspector Jitesh Shingote and supported by senior officers of the Byculla Police Station.

In December last year, Surat Police arrested three youths for possessing a large quantity of counterfeit currency at the Niyal check post. The accused were caught with 63,872 fake notes in INR 200 and INR 500 denominations. 'Anupam Kher' Replaces Mahatma Gandhi in Fake Currency Notes Seized in Gujarat; Here's How the Actor Reacted.

The suspects, identified as Dattatray Rokde, Gulshan Gugale, and Rahul Vishwakarma, were reportedly travelling from Mumbai to deliver the fake currency. The arrest was made after Saroli police, who were conducting surveillance in the area, noticed the trio walking from the Niyal checkpost towards Surat.

